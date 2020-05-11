Governor DeWine expected to announce details of reopening daycares on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor DeWine is expected to announce when daycares will be opening back up during his press conference on Monday.
Some daycares have been operating on a special pandemic license for children of essential workers.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on suggestions on how to safely re-open daycares were leaked to the Associated Press.
Guidelines include staying six feet apart when possible, cleaning all surfaces, staggering drop-offs, and pickups for parents, limiting the sharing of stuff like art supplies or toys, and avoiding soft toys like teddy bears that can be tough to disinfect.
DeWine has been hesitant about reopening daycares in the past. He stated that it is difficult to get kids to understand social distancing, and that could allow the virus to spread.
“What is challenging about child care is how do you reduce the chances of spread in that setting especially with young young young kids but also make so that the childcare provider can actually do it,” said DeWine.
Governor DeWine is expected to have more information during his press conference at 2 p.m.
Do you think daycares are ready to open back up?
