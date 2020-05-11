Greater Cleveland Food Bank holding drive-thru food collection in Pinecrest

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and local businesses have been stepping up to help out, but now the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is looking to the public for help.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is holding a drive-thru food collection to help.
The drive-thru will be held in front of Pinstripes at Pinecrest in Beachwood.
Those looking to help can make their way out to Pinecrest all week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-thru food drive is hoping to collect non-perishable food items.
Some of the most needed items include beef stew, canned soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter, cereal, and other non-perishable items.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has seen a 30-percent increase in new clients seeking food assistance since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, layoffs, and closures in Northeast Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.