Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has taken tiny steps toward a return to normalcy as a small number of practice facilities have reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus. Cleveland and Portland were open Friday for players who wanted to get voluntary workouts in. And the Orlando Magic say they have gotten NBA approval to test players for coronavirus, since county officials say all needs in that area for citizens are being met.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons says he will take a 10% salary reduction for the next fiscal year in an effort to save the athletic department $3 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lyons says football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey also will voluntarily take the 10% reduction starting on July 1. In addition, coaches and athletic staff earning more than $100,000 will take a 5% salary reduction, and staff making less than $100,000 will take a 2.5% reduction. Lyons also says 65 employees will be furloughed for 60 days starting May 24.