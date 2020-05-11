Investigation underway after 19-year-old man shot in head on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the head on the city’s east side Monday evening, Cleveland Police said.
Our 19 News crew on the scene said the victim was shot while he was in a car.
Police said the victim was taken to University Hospitals and he is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
The suspect fled in a gold vehicle, police said.
The shooting happened at Larchmont Road and St. Clair Avenue.
The shooting is under investigation, police said.
