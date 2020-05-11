Lake County Grand Jury indicts driver for crashing into gas pumps, causing a fire at gas station (VIDEO)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of crashing his SUV into several cars and gas pumps has been indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury.
Lake County Sheriff deputies said on Feb. 29 Michael Craig was in the GetGo parking lot on 1251 Mentor Avenue in Painesville Township when he sped up and rammed into a gas pump.
The impact dislodged the gas pump and Craig then allegedly pushed it across the parking lot into a Ford pick-up truck which was fueling up at another pump, according to deputies.
The Ford burst into flames, but two adults and a child inside the truck managed to escape safely.
Deputies said Craig then drove out of the gas station parking lot and hit another car on Mentor Avenue.
Craig then allegedly kept driving, before slamming into a fence and catching his own vehicle on fire.
Deputies said Craig pointed what appeared to be a gun at them before being taken into custody after a brief standoff.
The weapon turned out to be pliers, according to deputies.
Craig was indicted on the charges of aggravated arson, felonious assault, vandalism, inducing panic and aggravated menacing.
There is no next court date listed yet.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.