Light Ohio Blue to show support for the Buckeye state’s law enforcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials put their lives on the lines each and every day, now is a chance to show support for the boys in blue.
Light Ohio Blue begins on Monday.
The movement was created to show law enforcement officials that the people of Ohio support them.
All residents have to do it put a blue light bulb in their exterior lights.
The movement begins on Monday and ends on Friday.
Governor Mike DeWine showed his support by reminding the people of Ohio to keep that light on for law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.