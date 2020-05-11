Monsters officially shut it down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans holding on to a glimmer of hope that the Cleveland Monsters would hit the ice to play out the last 15 games of their season got disappointing news on Monday. The Monsters, and the entire American Hockey League, are saying good bye to the 2019-2020 season.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said AHL President and CEO David Andrews.
COVID-19 forced the league to shut down, just like the rest of American sports in March. The Monsters had 15 games still to play, instead they will finish with a record of 24-31 on the year. Now, like the rest of the league, they will focus on next season.
“We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months,” said Andrews. "The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”
The Monsters said in a team statement that fans holding tickets to any of the seven unplayed home games will be eligible to receive up to 110% credit toward their 2020-21 Monsters tickets, additional benefit options in the case of specific plan holders or a full refund.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.