13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 410 countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Monday there is 13 new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 410 countywide. No new deaths were reported.
Health officials said one previously reported case has been transferred to another jurisdiction to make it a total of 410.
As more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases, health officials said.
The age range in cases is from less than one-year-old to 101 years old. There has been a total of 157 patients in the hospital. There is a total of 35 dead in the county.
60 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 16 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 83 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 344 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 54 people from quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.