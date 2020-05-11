1 new death reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 28 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday one more person has died due to coronavirus, which brings the total cumulative of deaths in the city to 41. There are 28 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 978 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new death is a person in their 100′s.
The new confirmed cases include males and females, whose ages range from people under one year old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.