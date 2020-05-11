Northeast Ohio weather: Another Frost Advisory tonight, significant warming on the way by Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a very March-like start to the day, with waves of light showers and even a little bit of snow in some areas.
We’ll have to keep some light lake effect rain in the forecast for the rest of the day.
Temperatures won’t be warming up much at all.
We’ll only top out in the 40s today.
How about something warm for a change?
On Monday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, we discussed volcanoes and chemical reactions!
Back to the forecast now, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s overnight.
This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory for most of our area.
Be sure you’re covering your sensitive outdoor vegetation tonight.
I think it’s safe to say that it’s been a pretty brutal May.
Including today, nine days this month have been “below average” temperature-wise.
The average temperature for May 2020 so far?
Just 48.9 degrees.
That means that if May ended today, it would be by far the coldest May on record in Cleveland, and likely at our other climate sites, as well.
Luckily for us, the month does not end today.
We have a significant warm up headed our way starting Thursday.
