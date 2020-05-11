Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 40s today, blustery, and lake effect showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reinforcing blast of unseasonably cold air is greeting us this Monday. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s. A blustery west wind at 10-20 mph won’t help matters. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph along the immediate lakeshore and east of Cleveland. The air is cold enough for waves of lake effect showers all day and into the evening. It’s a northwest steering wind so everybody is fair game to get some showers. This could mix with some sleet or snow this morning. Not a pretty day at all. It remains cloudy downwind of Lake Erie this evening. Some clearing will take place overnight. There will be areas of frost, especially in spots that stay clear the longest. Temperatures tonight dip into the 30s.