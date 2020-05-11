Ohio firearm background checks nearly doubled at onset of state’s coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly twice the number of Ohio firearm background checks were performed in March compared to the month before as the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions began to tighten.
Statistics from the FBI show Ohio firearm dealers performed 114,086 background checks in the month of March, just as the state started enforcing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To compare, 63,156 background checks were performed in February 2020.
A recent survey shows approximately 4.2 million guns were sold in March and April 2020, compared to 2.3 million firearms sold in the same time period in 2019.
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, released a statement regarding the recent increase in background checks:
“This continued surge in gun sales is bringing new risks into American homes that will linger long after the pandemic. The risks are particularly high for the millions of kids in homes with unsecured guns, women sheltering in place with abusers, and anyone who is struggling psychologically during this crisis. Policymakers have tools to address America’s gun violence crisis, and they should use them.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.