Ohio unemployment website up and running again after weekend crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Jobs and Family Service’s unemployment website is back up and running, piling onto the long list of issues that the department keeps having.
The Ohio JFS tweeted out on Sunday that the unemployment website crashed.
The website has since been fixed, but this is one of the multiple times that the website has crashed since Ohioans have been out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 61,083 people filed for unemployment last week (April 26-May 2) to the U.S. Department of Labor, which brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last seven weeks to 1,118,569.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to update how the state will continue to slowly reopen during his press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday.
