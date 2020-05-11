Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor says we need to learn to live with coronavirus; will be here for the rest of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a recent interview, Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted explained that people are going to have to get used to living with the coronavirus because it will be around for at least a year.
Husted was recently on CNN and was asked about the status of the coronavirus in Ohio. He noted that Ohio sees improvements, but the administration is being careful because they don't want to see a rise in cases.
"We don't want to see a spike. So far, the data we are seeing over the last couple weeks keeps trending in the right directions, lower hospitalizations, fewer deaths, fewer cases," said Husted.
The Lieutenant Governor mentioned that the coronavirus could be present for at least a year, and the residents need to be ready for it.
"The Coronavirus is going to be with us throughout the rest of the year. We need to learn to live with it," said Husted.
Husted also noted that as long as businesses, employees, and customers all work together, the number of cases should continue to drop.
The Lieutenant Governor mentioned that the data has plateaued and is steady, but that people should stay vigilant because the virus is still dangerous.
"The coronavirus is as dangerous as ever, and people need to know that and respect each other and wear masks," said Husted. "We believe our hospital system is prepared. We believe that we know much more now than we did two months ago."
Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 2 p.m on Monday, where he's expected to announce more about the reopening of Ohio businesses.
