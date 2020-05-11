Personal trainer starts petition saying small studios and private facilities are being ignored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While several businesses are preparing to open in the next few days, others are still waiting for a possible time frame.
A North Royalton personal trainer has started a petition to at least get the conversation started with state leaders.
Dave Schierbaum, Owner of MAQ Training, tells 19 News his businesses and so many others are more than able to follow social distancing guidelines, yet they feel they’re being ignored.
“We want everybody to be safe, but in the past couple weeks, it’s like waiting for a good movie to come out. We’re waiting for this announcement, and we’re not getting it.”
Schierbaum was shocked the word “gym” wasn’t even mentioned by Governor DeWine last Friday, when he announced salons could re-open on May 15th.
“Dentists, barbers, and salons and nails, their interactions are hands on type of things,” said Schierbaum.
There’s a lot of space inside MAQ and Schierbaum’s client list is long, but he says you can count on one hand how many people are inside the building at the same time. Many of Schierbaum’s clients are high school and college athletes getting one on one training.
He says he’s taking a big financial hit, but he’s more concerned about his athletes. As a personal trainer to young athletes, they become like your own kids. Schierbaum keeps getting e-mails from them looking for answers. He feels bad he still doesn’t have an update.
“They’re the ones that I think have the hardest time with what's going on. They understand it to a point, but they also can only deal with it for so long without effecting them personally.”
Schierbaum says the bottom line, “This is a sector in a market that needs to be discussed as far as how we can do this safely and accordingly.”
On Monday morning, Schierbaum’s petition got dozens of signatures. The goal is to get the state to start a conversation with private facilities and small studios being classified as gyms.
After Governor DeWine spoke Monday afternoon at his daily briefing, Schierbaum says he became even more frustrated. There’s still no indication of when he can re-open.
Below is a link to Schierbaum’s petition:
