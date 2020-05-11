Playhouse Square postpones more shows due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square announced in a letter to season ticket holders that several more shows have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Gina Vernaci, president and CEO said in the letter they have lost 450 performances.
The following shows have been postponed:
- Disney's Frozen - August 5-September 6
- Hamilton - September 22-November 1
- To Kill a Mockingbird - November 3-22
- The Cher Show - February 2-21, 2021
Vernaci said theses four shows will return in the future.
In the letter, Playhouse Square announced their 2020-21 KeyBank Broadway Series will begin in January with the following:
- Pretty Woman: The Musical – January 5-24, 2021
- The Prom – March 9-28, 2021
- Ain’t Too Proud – April 6-25, 2021
- Moulin Rouge The Musical – May 5-June 6, 2021
- My Fair Lady will take the stage in Cleveland June 8-27, 2021
- Hadestown – July 6-25, 2021
- Jesus Christ Superstar will return August 5-22, 2021
Vernaci said in the letter they are working on adding activities and performances for people to enjoy.
“Although we must wait until January for our beloved KeyBank Broadway Series shows, we are working on plans to host a variety of activities and performances for you to enjoy, including those from our wonderful resident companies, this fall," Vernaci said. "Be on the lookout for that schedule of events. I look forward to welcoming you back to Playhouse Square, an experience unlike any other. Until then, know that we all miss you and wish you well.”
