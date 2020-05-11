Rocky River travel agency forced to shut down office because of pandemic

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - From tropical getaways to Hawaii to European river cruises, for nearly 30 years, Ann Huber has been helping her clients plan their dream vacations. She owns Landfall Travel in Rocky River, and once the coronavirus pandemic started, her business began to fall apart.
“If nobody’s gonna travel for the next four, five, six months— we have no income which unfortunately has destroyed our business such as we had,” Huber explained.
So, she is shutting down her office in Rocky River and moving her travel agents to their homes where they will work remotely.
“Basically, it’s the rent and the utilities and if you don’t have income for six months, how do you pay that? It’s nearly impossible,” said Huber.
She said for nearly two months they have not had a single person traveling, which means she hasn’t made a cent, but she and her employees have still been busy.
“While most people have stayed home and not worked, we have been here every day, all day since this started taking care of people’s bookings, trying to get them canceled, trying to get them re-booked if they want to, trying to get the refunds and the problem is because so many cancellations they’re on the phone for 5 and 6 hours with each supplier waiting on hold to try and take care of their clients,” Huber said.
She said the transition has been a challenge. She is still working on setting up her employees with their own phone lines and office accounting systems. She also needs to ship their desks to their homes. She is worried about what the future of the travel industry holds. She said she’s had challenges in the past, but nothing like this.
“The biggest thing we had was 911,” Huber said. “That was huge, but the airlines and everything stopped for I think it was five days and it wasn’t so sudden as this is for months of not going anywhere, that was people took a month or two and it came right back. Then there was the Zika virus so we went through people traveling to Caribbean countries and Mexico on honey moons they were concerned about the Zika virus and getting pregnant and that wasn’t a huge amount of people and we’ve had other scares throughout the years but not like this, this has just taken an unbelievable turn.”
Huber said she does have clients already planning trips for 2021, 2022, and 2023. She said in her opinion it likely will not be safe enough to travel internationally until next year.
