Rocky River travel agency forced to shut down office because of pandemic

“The biggest thing we had was 911,” Huber said. “That was huge, but the airlines and everything stopped for I think it was five days and it wasn’t so sudden as this is for months of not going anywhere, that was people took a month or two and it came right back. Then there was the Zika virus so we went through people traveling to Caribbean countries and Mexico on honey moons they were concerned about the Zika virus and getting pregnant and that wasn’t a huge amount of people and we’ve had other scares throughout the years but not like this, this has just taken an unbelievable turn.”