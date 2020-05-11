Some Cleveland area bars and restaurants delaying their reopening despite Gov. DeWine lifting restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A handful of Cleveland area bars and restaurants have already said they will not reopen their businesses, despite Gov. Mike DeWine lifting restrictions on the service industry.
Last week, DeWine announced such establishments could open outdoor seating areas to customers starting this Friday, with social distancing and health guidelines in place. Those businesses are allowed to resume indoor service beginning Thursday, May 21.
Flight Cleveland, a wine bar and shop, will not be among those jumping back into the sit-down fold.
“There are a lot of logistical things [that] are going to go on in order for us to reopen and do that in the smartest and safest way possible,” said owner Lindsay Smith.
The wine shop has been operating under strict social distancing guidelines, but only Smith and her general manager have been working.
She told 19 News she has nine employees who will return to work to get adjusted to new protocols as they plan their reopen, which Smith said won’t be until at least June.
“I want to make sure everyone is coming back in a comfortable and thoughtful manners. We’re just going to take a little more time and make sure we’re doing it the right way, in a way that feels right to all of us,” she said.
Smith admitted she was surprised the Governor decided to open so soon.
“I don’t have any qualms with it,” she clarified. “I do think it’s up to each individual business owner and what their space allows and also what kind of time they need to actually implement things the right way.”
Winking Lizard co-owner John Lane, who was vocal about how DeWine’s handled the initial shutdown, said bars and restaurants face big challenges as they reopen.
“Giving us six hours to close down, that was the easy part,” he told 19 News, referring to DeWine’s announcement on the afternoon of March 15 that bars and restaurants had to shut down by 9:00 p.m. that evening. “Getting this thing ramped back up is going to be the toughest challenge my partners and I have ever had in our business. I’ve been doing this going on 33 years.”
Lane said 12 Winking Lizard locations will reopen, but not until next Thursday, opting not to reopen outdoor seating areas.
Among the stores that will not reopen yet are the two downtown Cleveland locations, which Lane suggested would struggle to attract visitors given there are no major events being held and office workers still aren’t working at full scale.
“There are just so many unknowns for the people that work for us and for us business-wise," he added. "It’s like trying to fight with one hand tied behind your back. It’s going to be really challenging. I guess I have to have faith in our process and us, and our guests for sure, that they’re going to come out and we’re going to get support.”
Joe’s Deli, which has been at the center of COVID-19 news in recent weeks, announced this weekend that it will reopen for takeout service after shutting down for thorough cleanings after owner Joe Kanaan was diagnosed with COVID-19.
But, the Rocky River establishment said the rest of its reopening would be gradual. No plans have been announced in terms of reopening Joe’s Deli for dine-in customers.
Back at Flight Cleveland, Smith said she’ll be watching carefully how other businesses handle their reopening, adding that she’s excited to be starting the process.
“’It’s nice for people to have the option to go out if they want to,” she said.
