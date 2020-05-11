Springtime Freeze Threatens Northeast Ohio Vineyards This Year’s Crop Could Be Affected

Kosicek wasted no time preparing his crop for the deep chill. He also hopes mother nature will intervene. He says, “We will work the ground to make sure we have no weeds on the floor of the vineyard. That allows the heat to come into the ground during the day. In the evening when it’s colder, the heat will release from the ground... and hopefully the cloud cover we have right now will stay in place. Cloud cover and wind are our best friends.”