Springtime Freeze Threatens Northeast Ohio Vineyards This Year’s Crop Could Be Affected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most people still haven't planted their gardens because it's been too cold, but for Northeast Ohio vineyards, it's out of their hands.
May is the time of year where vineyards are anticipating its yield. They call it “bud-breaking” season when these grapes begin to grow. But if tonight and Tuesday night bring frost, then the grateful harvest turns sour.
The abnormal May is nothing new to Tony Kosicek. As owner of Kosicek Vineyards, this family business has seen it all types of weather for almost 100 years. “Pretty much every year you deal with weather, whether it’s with spring frost, spring freeze,” says Kosicek. “If we get temperatures below freezing, some of our varieties that are more tender, we could be in for some trouble.”
Kosicek wasted no time preparing his crop for the deep chill. He also hopes mother nature will intervene. He says, “We will work the ground to make sure we have no weeds on the floor of the vineyard. That allows the heat to come into the ground during the day. In the evening when it’s colder, the heat will release from the ground... and hopefully the cloud cover we have right now will stay in place. Cloud cover and wind are our best friends.”
Dr. Maria Smith is a viticulturist with The Ohio State University. She says if temps even drop one degree, the losses of vineyards throughout the area would be devastating. “It’s not like trees where you have separate fruit from vegetative leafing buds. That means when that shoot dies, so does all of the production for the year.”
Tony Kosicek will be monitoring the temperatures, just like he and his family has for nearly a century. “All farmers are weathermen too. So, we are weather geeks. We sit out here and watch the weather.” Kosicek says.
Kosicek Vineyards also serves wine and food, which makes them a restaurant, as they’ll reopen for outdoor dining on Friday, along with all other restaurants around the state.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.