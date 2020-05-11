Stepbrothers accused of murder in Clifton Heights could argue self-defense, legal expert says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A legal expert says the two men accused of killing a 20-year-old man early Friday might be able to claim self-defense.
Stepbrothers Guy Tyree, 22-year-old, and Nathan Tyree, 20-years-old, pled not guilty to murder when they appeared before a judge on Saturday.
A source tells FOX19 NOW Swift tried to get into their apartment the morning of his death.
FOX19 legal expert Mike Krumbein says that opens up the door for their attorney to argue self-defense, but they will have to prove Swift threatened their lives.
“It cannot exceed the amount of force or threat of force used against you," Krumbein explains. "So somebody comes in and shoves you that doesn’t necessarily mean you can stab or shoot them.”
Both Guy and Nathan were given a $100,000 bond.
The two were bonded out late Friday, according to a CPD source.
Their bond was set by Hamilton County Municipal Judge Curt Kissinger.
“From my own experience with him [Kissinger], he leans on the heavier side, so far as bonds are concerned," says Krumbein. "Not unfair, but just a little bit heavier, but the thing we’re missing with this is we don’t know all the allegations.”
Krumbein says several factors go into bond amounts: How much of a threat someone is to the community, the likelihood they could run, and their previous criminal record.
“This will probably be the beginning of a long process," Krumbein explains. "In the next week, or two, or three, or four, there will probably be an indictment. Then there will be another arraignment.”
Both brothers are facing 15-years to life in prison for what happened to Swift.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Swift’s family for a comment about the Tyree brothers being released from jail on bond, but we have not gotten a response yet.
