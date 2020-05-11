Strategy to reopen Ohio child care facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic expected on Monday from Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 1,341 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 24,081 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a briefing on Monday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Among the announcements expected on Monday is a strategy to begin reopening Ohio’s day care facilities. The majority of child care businesses have been closed since late March.
As of May 19, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 3,777 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,190 cases and 121 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 4,351 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, 1,205 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
