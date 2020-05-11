Suspected Summit County gambling house raided; gun, drugs confiscated

By Alan Rodges | May 11, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 9:45 AM

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office raided a suspected gambling house.

Officials said when they raided the house, they found gambling equipment, money, a gun, and suspected illegal drugs.

The home is located on Beechnut Drive in the City of Green.

One person was arrested during the altercation.

37-year-old Adam Syed was arrested for gambling and operating a gambling house.

It is uncertain if Syed will face any other charges related to the arrest.

