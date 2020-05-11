Suspected Summit County gambling house raided; gun, drugs confiscated

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office raided a suspected gambling house.
Officials said when they raided the house, they found gambling equipment, money, a gun, and suspected illegal drugs.
The home is located on Beechnut Drive in the City of Green.
One person was arrested during the altercation.
37-year-old Adam Syed was arrested for gambling and operating a gambling house.
It is uncertain if Syed will face any other charges related to the arrest.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.