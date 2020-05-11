University Hospitals confirms they are treating case linked to COVID-19 in children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A scary illness affecting children has made its way to Ohio. University Hospitals confirmed to 19 News reporter Brian Duffy Monday, they are treating a case of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.
The illness has been linked to COVID-19. Doctors at UH also waiting to get the test results back on several other possible cases. The illness has been linked to three deaths in New York and 85 others have tested positive for it.
The symptoms of PMIS are: high fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, red eyes, and rash. Experts have said this illness bears resemblance to a rare condition called Kawasaki Disease.
The patients are testing negative for the coronavirus, but when they were given a blood test their antibodies are showing many of them had it, according to University Hospitals.
