University Hospitals confirms a case of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One child at University Hospitals Rainbow and Babies Children’s Hospital has a confirmed case of what doctors are now calling Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, and several other children are being treated for suspected cases.
Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at Rainbow, says the condition is rare and most likely associated with COVID-19, but they are only in early stages of studying the syndrome.
“None of us have ever seen this before so we assume that it’s related to Coronavirus that is in circulation but at this time we cannot confirm that,” Dr. Edwards said, “We’re still doing the research to try and figure this out.”
Dr. Edwards tells us that parents can watch for the symptoms of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (P.M.I.S.) that include a high fever for several days, abdominal pain, rash, red eyes, and diarrhea.
Children often, Dr. Edwards says, come into the hospital very sick.
“A lot of these kids are coming in shock and are needing pretty aggressive intensive care support,” she said.
That has raised concerns, but although P.M.I.S. has not yet been scientifically linked to Covid-19, just like Covid patients, young people, according to Dr. Edwards, seem to have good success in recovery.
“I don’t think this is any kind of reason to panic for the safety of our children, most kids do still appear to be doing just fine,” she said.
At UH, Doctors of multiple specialties have formed a working group to determine the diagnostics of P.M.I.S. and subsequent treatment plans, as there is a very real concern about what may be the long term consequences.
“We don’t know what type of long term complications having that kind of inflammation in your body might lead to,” Dr. Edwards says, “And so one piece of the algorithm that were working on is what will be the outpatient follow up for these children.”
Dr. Edwards suggests that if parents recognize the symptoms of P.M.I.S. they call their pediatrician.
