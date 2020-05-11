Walls of Love, United Methodist Church in Cleveland join forces to hang up essential items for those in need in community

100% of proceeds and donations to Walls of Love go directly to impact individuals in need

File photo. (Source: wallsoflove.com)
By Simon Hannig | May 11, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 9:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Face masks and other essential items will be hanged up on a collaborative “Wall of Love” on May 12 starting at 5:30 p.m. to help those in need, Walls of Love announced Monday.

Walls of Love said the masks and items will continue to be added randomly until they are depleted.

The masks were made from materials purchased, donated and sewn by various members from the church, and the essential items are being donated by Walls of Love.

Walls of Love and United Methodist Church are teaming up to help those in need.

United Methodist Church is located at 4200 Pearl Road.

