Westlake church creates flag memorial for Ohioans who died from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake church is honoring those who have died from the coronavirus with a flag memorial on the premise’s front lawn.
The Church of the Redeemer United Church of Christ assembled a memorial of white flags for each Ohioan who died due to COVID-19.
One white flag represents one life lost.
The flag memorial was created on May 9 by Rev. R. Brooke Baker and will continue to grow as Ohio’s death toll increases.
“So many friends and family members across Ohio, in our community of Westlake and in adjacent areas, have been affected by the pandemic,” said the Rev. Baker. “This memorial of flags is a visual expression of Christian love to honor those who’ve died, as well as show support for the families and friends and communities affected.”
Church of the Redeemer UCC is located at 23500 Center Ridge Road in Westlake.
As of Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting at least 1,341 deaths from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.