What’s allowed to reopen during week of May 11 under ‘Responsible RestartOhio’ plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several different business sectors in Ohio are allowed to resume operation again during the week of May 11.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has left the decision with the employer to begin business again on the provided date. Companies that do open up will still need to abide by safety guidelines laid out in the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
- May 12 - Consumer, service, and retail companies, including malls, can return to full operation. Those businesses were only permitted to operate by appointment only since the beginning of May.
- May 15 - Hair salons and barbershops are among the personal care establishments permitted to reopen under certain criteria.
- May 15 - Outside dining at restaurants can resume. Inside seating can continue on May 21. Delivery and to-go dining have been available to customers throughout the pandemic.
An opening date for child care facilities in Ohio has not yet been announced, but Gov. DeWine previously said he expected to share more information during Monday’s press conference from Columbus.
Elective medical procedures were allowed to take place again, as of May 1, while construction and office jobs were permitted to resume on May 4.
