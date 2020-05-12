Akron-Canton Airport makes health improvements for staff, travelers

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-Canton Airport announced that the building has made various improvements to ensure the safety of its staff and travelers.
The airport is trying to promote a touch-free environment.
“Travelers’ health and comfort are top priorities of ours,” said Ren Camacho, President, and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. “Our employees pride themselves on holding high standards for the cleanliness of CAK, and these additional enhancements and protocols will allow us to meet the even higher standards we’ve set.”
There are several improvements that Camacho pointed to that are meant to improve the airport and keep is as cleaned and sanitized as possible.
The airport installed acrylic shields in key high-traffic areas, including ticket counters, security checkpoints, boarding gates, and concessions counters.
All employees and most tenants are required to wear facemasks when around other individuals.
The airport will provide social distancing markers around the facility. Travelers will see hundreds of ground markings and signs around the airport including at ticket counters, boarding gates, restrooms, concessions counters, TSA, and other common areas.
Airport officials reduced seating to block off and create separation. Travelers will see a reduction in seats in places like gate areas, dining areas, workstations, and employee break rooms.
CAK also increased the frequency of cleaning, using a hospital-grade disinfectant on hard surfaces, and also added more hand sanitizers throughout the Airport.
Passengers are also encouraged to wear masks, use carry on luggage and mobile boarding passes to limit contact.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.