Akron Paramedic who worked on frontlines in New York shares emotional reunion with family

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New York has been ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and they’ve needed all the help they can get.
Akron paramedic and mother, Leilani Lemonier, went there and worked every day for six weeks straight.
She finally made it home to her family in Summit County Monday night, and her boyfriend helped her to surprise her three kids. The whole emotional reunion was caught on camera.
“Look out there, you guys look out there!” Lemonier’s boyfriend instructed her three kids, who were told they were posing for a photo to send to their mother on the couch.
“Look out the window?” one of the kids asked.
“Why do we wanna look out the window?” another added.
“Mom?!” one of the kids yelled.
“Mother!” another screamed.
“I told you she was gonna come back!” the oldest daughter yelled.
It’s pretty clear that the three kids missed their mom.
“It was very emotional,” said Leilani Lemonier, Paramedic for American Medical Response in Akron. “Especially emotional for my middle daughter who now says that she hates the fact that she’s ugly crying on the video and I’m like that’s okay but it was a really good moment and we needed that, that moment.”
Lemonier had never spent more than a week away from her three kids: 19-year-old Alivia, 17-year-old Adrianna and 10-year-old Kale.
The devoted mother is one of many heroes who worked out on the front lines during the pandemic. Lemonier is a paramedic for American Medical Response out of Akron.
When she was asked to go to New York to help with the relief efforts, she knew she wanted to go, but she wasn’t sure how her kids would take it.
“It wasn’t an easy decision in my household,” explained Lemonier. “My kids were not used to being away from mom at all so we sat down on a Sunday morning and I said this is it you know people need help. The 911 system needs help, the hospitals need help and I’m in a position to go and they mulled over it a little bit but everyone was in agreement that it was a good thing for me to go and help.”
Lemonier worked 42 days straight for at least 12 hours a day. She spent most of her time in Nassau County, Long Island.
“Their call volume was massive I mean they were getting stomped into the ground, so we rolled in about 15 squads and basically took over 911 calls,” Lemonier said. “I would say 80% of our call volume was covid patients. I saw oxygen saturation’s as low as 50.”
On Monday morning she was told she could go home.
“So, I called my boyfriend Tim and I said, ‘Don’t tell the kids!’” Lemonier recalled. “At first I’m thinking who knows what could happen maybe I got the wrong information maybe I’m staying I don’t know so just don’t say anything and then when we hit the road I said well just surprise them. So he got them all on the couch and said let’s take a picture to send to your mom so that’s why they were all smoking in the beginning of the video and thought it was funny when he said now look out the window like he was posing them to look out the window and there I was, ‘hi!’”
Lemonier says she feels honored to have been there to help so many people, but it was still a tough time too.
“Towards the end I had a couple of moments where I cried for no reason just cried because it was a lot, it really was,” she said. “It’s hard to be that person that’s basically taking family members away from their families because they’re sick and we take them to the hospital but we sit back and wonder are they ever gonna see their family again?”
Lemonier says she is healthy and has not had any symptoms, but she is still taking her temperature twice a day just to be safe.
