Around $300 in benefits will be sent to Ohio families with kids who missed free, reduced meals due to school closures
By Chris Anderson | May 12, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 3:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Agriculture approved Ohio’s Pandemic EBT plan, which was proposed as a result of the statewide school closures.

The approval allows the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to distribute SNAP benefits to approximately 850,000 students.

Ohio will be able to operate Pandemic EBT, a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
USDA

Families with children who relied on free or reduced school meals will receive around $300 in SNAP benefits to purchase healthy foods, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Governor said there it is not necessary for families to apply; benefits will be mailed out directly.

