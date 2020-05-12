Around $300 in benefits will be sent to Ohio families with kids who missed free, reduced meals due to school closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Agriculture approved Ohio’s Pandemic EBT plan, which was proposed as a result of the statewide school closures.
The approval allows the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to distribute SNAP benefits to approximately 850,000 students.
Families with children who relied on free or reduced school meals will receive around $300 in SNAP benefits to purchase healthy foods, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Governor said there it is not necessary for families to apply; benefits will be mailed out directly.
