CFD’s only African American female firefighter retires from the department after 30 years of service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daphne Tyus retired on Friday from the Cleveland Fire Department, but she said this is not the end of her journey.
She would now like to train aspiring young female firefighters.
Her secret to a long career she says is being strong.
“Did I cry? Not on the job. Did you cry? Maybe at home. The next day I got up again and did it again," she said.
Tyus joined the department in 1987, which she said was a different time.
“You’d never seen a female on the job; however, there are many females across the United States as of today,” she said.
She's received many honors during her career.
She even posed in her uniform for Cleveland magazine.
“These pictures are a small amount of what I’ve done for 10 years and the exposure that I got was magnificent,” said Tyus.
Now only two female firefighters remain on the force.
