Cleveland Catholic Diocese: Public mass will resume on May 25 with social distancing measures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Catholic Diocese announced Tuesday that weekday mass will resume on May 25.
According to the diocese, the soft reopening of churches will allow enough time for pastors and staff to prepare to welcome back large groups of parishioners to Pentecost masses on the weekend of May 30-31.
The diocese has developed guidelines which provide general instructions for parishes to safely reopen and celebrate mass.
To ensure social distancing measures are observed, church occupancy will be capped at less than 50 percent.
Click here for information regarding those guidelines that align with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s reopening orders.
