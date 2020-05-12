Cleveland city officials hold meeting to discuss why recycled items are going to the landfill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials are trying to figure out how to properly get rid of plastic bottles, cans and other recyclable items.
Mayor Frank Jackson recently admitted that residents’ recyclable items are being dumped in the landfill, right alongside regular trash.
“Bottom line is the city of Cleveland remains committed to recycling,” said Darnell Brown, Cleveland’s chief of operations.
Brown says beside contract issues, the high rate of contaminated recycled items also caused a downfall in the recycling program.
If any recycled items are contaminated, then it has to go to the landfill. Brown explained how recyclables get contaminated.
“The person who really used the recycling trash can as really just the trash can and they really didn’t pay attention at all to what was going on They were really just dumping,” Brown added.
Earlier this month, some residents dropped off bags full of recyclables outside of the city hall to protest how Cleveland is handling their recycling.
Councilman Tony Brancatelli fired back at those protesters during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
“The recycling they put on the front steps of city hall was contaminated. They put it in plastic bags and we’ve been telling people for years, don’t put the stuff in plastic bags,” said Brancatelli.
Other council members, as well as Brown, say they will continue to work on ways to find a cost-effective way to recycle items.
They are also working on ways to educate residents about the proper way to recycle.
