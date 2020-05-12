Cleveland man shot and killed while riding in a Jeep

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while he was riding in a Jeep Patriot on the city’s East side Monday evening.
According to Cleveland police, the Jeep was in the area of Larchmont Road and St. Clair Avenue at 7:45 p.m., when multiple shots were fired at their vehicle.
After the shooting, the driver crashed the Jeep into another vehicle.
The 19-year-old driver was not injured, but the passenger was shot in the head.
EMS provided first aid at the scene and then transported him to University Hospitals where he died.
His name is not being released.
There are no arrests.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.