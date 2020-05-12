Cleveland may temporarily close down some streets to allow more seating for restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland officials are talking about potentially shutting down some city streets to allow for extra seating for some restaurants and bars.
City officials say that temporarily shutting down some city streets will allow for a larger seating capacity for local restaurants.
The idea comes as restaurants are permitted to reopen outdoor dining on May 15 and indoor dining can resume on May 21.
Governor Mike DeWine closed all inside and outside dining at Ohio restaurants on March 15.
A city council committee meeting recently heard a proposal of the idea, but there was no final decision that was made.
City councilman Kerry McCormick pointed at what other cities are doing to help local restaurants get back to normal without compromising public health.
“A lot of cities across the US are shutting down temporarily some of their streets to allow for more seating capacity for local restaurants that is socially distant and safe for patrons,” said McCormick.
