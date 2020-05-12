CW 43 WUAB to air virtual graduations for every high school in Cleveland Metropolitan School District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CW 43 WUAB will celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 by airing virtual graduations for every single high school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
“This is a massive undertaking, but it is also a labor of love because the graduating class of 2020 has been denied so many things, including a proper celebration of their accomplishments,” said WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader. “Even with social distancing, now is the time for broadcasters to step up and be connected with our community. Our goal is to give families a safe option for watching their student’s graduation ceremony, right from their own living room. We are fortunate to have an excellent partner in the CMSD to help pull this together.”
A complete broadcast schedule of each school’s graduation ceremony will be published on the 19 News website.
"We want to do as much as we possibly can under state guidelines to help our graduates experience the excitement of this milestone in their lives," schools CEO Eric Gordon said. "The virtual graduation ceremony, and the drive-up processions we also are planning, will celebrate their accomplishments while keeping them, their families and the community safe."
