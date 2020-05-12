CW 43 WUAB to air virtual graduations for every high school in Cleveland Metropolitan School District

“This is a massive undertaking, but it is also a labor of love because the graduating class of 2020 has been denied so many things, including a proper celebration of their accomplishments,” said WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader. “Even with social distancing, now is the time for broadcasters to step up and be connected with our community. Our goal is to give families a safe option for watching their student’s graduation ceremony, right from their own living room. We are fortunate to have an excellent partner in the CMSD to help pull this together.”