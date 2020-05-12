‘Every day is a day of concern’: RTA employees uneasy despite new Covid-19 guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Countless passengers rely on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to get them to their final destinations.
Safety measures have been put in place during the coronavirus crisis to limit exposure, but there are still concerns the measures don’t go far enough.
In the wake of COVID-19, bus drivers and passengers face potential exposure to the coronavirus.
William Nix represents 1,400 employees that work with the RTA.
He tells 19 News, every day is a day of concern. “Our members are frustrated and in fear,” said Nix. “We want our families to go home to their families.”
RTA has announced a series of safety precautions during the pandemic, including increased sanitation of the buses, encouraging social distancing and installing plastic barriers around drivers.
However, there are concerns the safety measures don’t go far enough to protect passengers or employees.
“You get a lot of people out here that are not very nice. They will cough on you. Look at the young man in Detroit.” said Nix, referring to Jason Hargrove.
Hargrove was a bus driver in Michigan who posted a video to social media expressing concern about a passenger coughing on him. Hargrove died a few days later.
Nix is pushing for hazard pay for employees and masks and sanitizer supplies for passengers.
