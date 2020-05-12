Geauga County firefighters deliver baby on the side of the road

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County firefighters delivered a baby on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
Firefighters said the mom was being driven to the hospital, but realized they were not going to make it in time.
At 1:15 a.m., they called 911 and Thompson Township and Hambden firefighters met the family at the intersection of Plank and Rock Creek Roads.
When firefighters arrived, the mom was in labor outside the car.
With firefighters help, the mom delivered a healthy baby boy!
The mom and her newborn son were taken to Tri Point Medical Center and firefighters said they are both doing well.
This is her second child.
