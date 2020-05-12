1,436 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 25,250 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 1,436 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 25,250 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Governor’s remarks on Tuesday come as the state’s retailers, consumer and service businesses are allowed to return to full operation as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
As of May 12, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 3,881 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,441 cases and 133 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 4,539 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,232 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
