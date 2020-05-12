Here are the 8 advisory groups that were formed to help with reopening of Ohio businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight advisory groups for specific business sectors were formed to help with the structuring of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio strategy.
The eight groups and that members include:
- Personal Services Group - Responsible for advising on best practices for hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors
- Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo and massage parlors permitted to reopen May 15
- Restaurants Advisory Group - In charge of outlining practices for reopening of inside and outside services for restaurants and bars
- Outside dining can resume May 15 while inside service is permitted to resume on May 21
- Casinos and Racinos Group - Tasked with forming best practices to reopen casinos and racinos
- Travel and Tourism Group - Responsible for looking at how to reopen Ohio’s tourist attractions, including Cedar Point and the Columbus Zoo
- Fair Advisory Group - In charge of developing guidelines for potential operation of county fairs
- Outdoor Recreation Advisory Group - Responsible with looking at how outdoor recreation can continue
- Gyms Advisory Group - In charge of developing statewide guidelines for reopening of gyms
- Large Venue Advisory Group - Group, with members representing venues like Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the Cleveland Browns, tasked with developing guidelines for large venues.
Guidelines based on recommendations from the Personal Services Group and Restaurants Advisory Group have already been established, allowing those businesses to reopen as early as May 15.
