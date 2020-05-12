‘Horrible Hundred’ list: Ohio has 2nd most puppy mills in US, per Humane Society report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of the United States released its annual “Horrible Hundred” list, which claims Ohio is the state with the second most puppy mills in the country.
According to the list, Ohio ranks second in the U.S. with nine puppy mills. Only Missouri has a larger number of puppy mills with a total of 30.
The nine puppy mills in Ohio include:
- Green Meadow Farm, Apple Creek: Dogs were found matted and injured in enclosures with excessive flies.
- Lone Pine Kennel, Baltic: Dogs repeatedly found with coughs, severe infections.
- Spring Side kennel, Baltic: Illegal dental procedures performed on dogs by dealer instead of a veterinarian.
- Adrian Mast, Dundee: Violations include dogs with mange, underweight, and without adequate veterinary care.
- Country Acres Bulldogs, Dundee: Several dogs had eye disorders that were not treated in time; other dogs seen standing in dirty water in enclosures.
- Cheryl Kinder, East Palestine: Puppies found in crowded cages, some without water; Two inspections failed due to dogs in need of veterinary care
- Hill Top Puppies, LLC, Patriot: Inspectors found dogs living in barrels as shelter; two puppies died without a veterinarian being notified
- Ivan Miller, Sugarcreek: Dogs found with scabs and skin issues and with unsafe wire flooring in dark conditions
- Artisan Creek, also known as Sunrise Kennel, Sugarcreek: Breeder has dog’s teeth pulled out by someone who wasn’t a licensed veterinarian; numerous inspections failed for neglecting care
The Horrible Hundred lists problem puppy breeders and sellers of sick, underweight, or injured dogs from unsanitary and inhumane shelters.
By releasing the list each year, the Humane Society of the United States hopes potential customers can be informed about problem puppy sellers and so the government or law enforcement can consider oversight action.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.