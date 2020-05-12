Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he isn't ready just yet to say when the rest of the state’s child care centers can reopen. The governor had been expected to release those details Monday. But he says the plan is still being constructed and that it's important to get it right. Only a limited number of child care centers that are caring for the families of essential workers are currently allowed to be open in Ohio. More people are being called back to work now that many offices are able to open and retail stores will be opening on Tuesday.