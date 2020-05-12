Massage, tattoo parlors in Ohio now allowed to reopen on May 15 along with other personal care businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Massage and tattoo parlors will now be permitted to reopen on May 15, joining other personal care businesses allowed to resume operation on Friday.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the working group tasked with outlining recommendations for the safe reopening of tattoo and massage parlors has submitted suggestions, which those companies will have to follow in order to legally open.
During a press conference last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also set May 15 as the date hair salons and barbershops can reopen.
In addition to the guidelines that will be laid out on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, customers will also have to abide by any individual policies the businesses makes on their own.
Non-essential medical procedures resumed on May 1, while employees in positions like construction jobs and in a general office setting could have returned on May 4.
The state’s retailers are allowed to fully reopen on May 12.
