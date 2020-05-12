More Ohio stores able to reopen following easing of state’s restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More non-essential businesses are set to reopen on Tuesday as Governor DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan starts to take shape.
It’s a huge step to getting back to normal, but almost everything will be different at shopping centers.
Big retailers have remained open because they are considered essential businesses. Still, it’s the small retailers and locally owned companies that have been affected the most by the decision to close all stores.
Guidelines and regulations will change depending on the store you walk into.
Here’s what you’ll see when the doors open again:
- Employees must wear face masks while customers are strongly encouraged.
- Only 50-percent store occupancy as part of social distancing
- All employees must be fit for duty and checked daily.
- Stores providing hand sanitizer and stringent cleaning required.
Business owners worry that customers will not return initially out of fear and perhaps because they’ve become used shopping online and will never return.
Other small businesses have pivoted, even, and have also taken parts of their business online as well, so it’s uncertain what the retail will look like when this is over.
Here are some shopping centers that will be reopening this week:
- Chapel Hill Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; Noon-6 p.m. Sundays
- Crocker Park: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
- Great Lakes Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Legacy Village has released many retailers that will be open on Tuesday for a full list click here.
- Pinecrest has also released many retailers that will be reopening for the complete list click here.
- SouthPark Mall: Monday - Saturday: 11 am - 7 pm; Sunday: 12 pm - 6 pm
- Aurora Farms: Opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.
- Beachwood Place has not publicly provided a timeline for its reopening, but click the link here for updates on the individual stores.
- Great Northern Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The mall mentions new guidelines and procedures that they have implemented to make sure that customers feel safe when they come back.
- Ohio Station Outlets: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
- Summit Mall: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Tower City Center: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The First hour dedicated to seniors and at-risk individuals.
- Van Aken District announced that some of the shops will open on Tuesday, but did not specify. For consistent updates, click here.
Governor Mike DeWine is expected to update the status of his Responsible RestartOhio plan during his press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
