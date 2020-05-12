Northeast Ohio weather: Another frosty evening ahead, turning wet, warm, and stormy by Thursday

By Samantha Roberts | May 12, 2020 at 1:46 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 12:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder-than-normal (for this time of the year) air mass will remain in place this afternoon and this evening.

The National Weather Service has once again issued Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for our area.

After we only warm into the 50s today, temperatures will fall into the 30s again tonight.

Other than a few passing, isolated showers this afternoon, most of the area will remain dry today.

Temperatures won’t rebound much Wednesday.

We’ll only top out in the upper 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

It will, however, be sunny.

Enjoy tomorrow’s dry forecast while you can.

Rain chances will be ramping up Thursday through the weekend.

From Thursday through Sunday, Saturday will be the driest day.

The other days will feature rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Next week looks a bit less unsettled.

