Northeast Ohio Weather: In the 50s today and breezy this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass remains in place today. We will be able to sneak up into the 50s this afternoon with more sunshine expected. The breeze picks up 10-20 mph out of the west this afternoon. A weak disturbance will track through this afternoon. I have increasing clouds away from the lakeshore. There is a small chance of a pop up shower. Most of the area should remain dry today. There will be one more frost potential tonight before the warm up. Low temperatures fall into the 30s. You can start your gardens tomorrow as the pattern flips to much warmer weather the second half of the week.