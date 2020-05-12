Ohio launches online application for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio launched its online application for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits Tuesday morning.
The state is sending out email blasts to people who pre-registered for the program, said ODJFS Director Kim Hall.
She said 90,000 emails go out in each round in order to stagger the amount of people applying at once.
The unemployment office is asking that people wait until they receive their email before going to the PUA website.
As of 10 a.m., Hall said 6,000 applications came in.
People who are approved can expect to see the money in their bank accounts by early next week, according to Hall.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.