Parkman Township firefighter injured in Friday blaze

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One Parkman Township firefighter is now at home recovering after being injured in a fire on Friday.
On May 8, around 1:30 a.m., the Parkman Fire Department was called to the 16100 block of Main Market Dr. for a residential fire.
Over 10 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
The blaze swept through the building, bringing down debris on a first responder. The fire crews quickly acted and removed the debris off of him. Fire crews escaped the fire and were able to put it out after about an hour.
The residents were displaced, but no one was seriously injured.
The firefighter that was injured was transported to the hospital but has since been released.
The Parkman Township Fire Departement issued a safety warning on Tuesday after sharing pictures of the charred residence.
Take a look at the two pictures. The fire department notes that the room in the second picture survived because the door was closed.
Fire officials say that the room with the door closed sustained virtually no fire, smoke or heat damaged, and it remained a survivable space.
The department reminds people to always "Close before you Doze!"
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.