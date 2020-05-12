Portage County driver shoots woman riding in his car 3 times, deputies say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County deputies said a 23-year-old man shot a woman riding in his car three times while they were riding in a car.
Deputies said Torian DaShawn Jackson shot Cassandra Badini, 31, on May 9 near the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 59 in Ravenna Township.
Badini, of Rootstown, managed to call a friend after she was shot.
The friend drove Badini to Akron City Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, deputies said.
Deputies added Badini is expected to make a full recovery.
Jackson was arrested at his Ravenna home and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.
His bond was set at $500,000.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.