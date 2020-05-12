Portage County driver shoots woman riding in his car 3 times, deputies say

Torian Jackson (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | May 12, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 12:31 PM

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County deputies said a 23-year-old man shot a woman riding in his car three times while they were riding in a car.

Deputies said Torian DaShawn Jackson shot Cassandra Badini, 31, on May 9 near the intersection of State Route 5 and State Route 59 in Ravenna Township.

Badini, of Rootstown, managed to call a friend after she was shot.

The friend drove Badini to Akron City Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, deputies said.

Deputies added Badini is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson was arrested at his Ravenna home and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

His bond was set at $500,000.

