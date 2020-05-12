Sifco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.
The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.20. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.
